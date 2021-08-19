Dr. Bruno talks back to school with cold, flus and COVID in the classrooms

Students and teachers in Lee County ushered in a new school year last week, but of course, it came with its challenges as the delta variant is surging across the country.

Now that class is back in session, kids are increasingly getting sick. It’s not abnormal for any given school year but this year they are sick mostly with COVID-19.

Doctor Nicole Bruno from Island Coast Pediatrics talks about how COVID is affecting our kids now they’re back in school.

WATCH the full interview above.

