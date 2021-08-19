Above-average heat and lower rain chances to end the week

Happy Thursday, Southwest Florida!

Temperatures will return to the mid-90s during peak heating. Cloud cover will be limited in the morning and increase into the evening.



Our run of “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits will continue.



We do have slightly drier air moving into Southwest Florida. This will drop our rain chances for Thursday and Friday.



Expect isolated thunderstorms to form after lunchtime. These rain chances will stick around grow until sundown.

We still have two named storms in the tropics.

Hurricane Grace is now is expected to become a category two hurricane as it makes landfall in the mainland of Mexico Saturday. If it were to become a category two hurricane that would be the strongest system of the 2021 hurricane season so far. Hurricane Grace made landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula this morning. Grace is now a tropical storm. The system is forecast to remain a tropical storm as it reenters the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, before re-strengthening into a hurricane and making a second landfall in Mexico by Saturday.



Tropical Storm Henri is off the mid Atlantic coastline. Henri is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Friday or Saturday. The latest forecast cone does include portions of the New England area. Interests in that region should monitor this system closely over the next few days.

A Hurricane and Tropical Strom watch is now in effect for parts of New York City and the New England coast.



There are no additional named storms expected to form for the next five days. The next name on our 2021 storm naming list would be Ida.

Reporter: Amanda Pappas



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know