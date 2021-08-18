SWFL woman who qualified for COVID-19 booster shot said it was simple process

U.S. officials are expected to recommend booster shots for the majority of people eight months after their second dose. This rollout could start in the fall, pending authorization from the FDA.

In Southwest Florida, some people who are immunocompromised are already getting their third shots, and we spoke to someone who said the process was easy.

Kyle Winkler says she made an appointment with CVS and was in and out in 45 minutes.

This is possible because the FDA and CDC recommended a third dose for immunocompromised people last week.

The CDC made a criteria for who it recommends to get a booster. It includes those who are receiving cancer treatment, have received an organ transplant or who have a primary immunodeficiency.

Winkler told us she wanted to get the shot because she was qualified. She was hesitant at first because she had a hard time getting the first two shots.

Even though she was confused before going to get the shot this time around, she says her experience was overall easy.

“So they send you a notification and say, when you get to the store, hit this button. And you check in, and then, you just go sit, and there were two people ahead of me,” Winkler said. “I couldn’t believe it was so easy. I was so excited.”

Publix, CVS and Walgreens are all offering the third dose for people who are immunocompromised, as for everyone else, we’ll have to wait for the FDA’s authorization.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know