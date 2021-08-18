SWFL Crime Stoppers’ ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive arrested in Naples

A fugitive suspect Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers had designated its “most wanted” was arrested in Naples Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Slade, 39, was wanted in Lee County as a suspect for battery, false imprisonment, robbery and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

He was arrested around 3:45 p.m. after U.S. marshals told Collier County Sheriff’s deputies that a suspect with arrest warrants in Lee County was hiding in the attic of a house on Seagrape Avenue.

When Slade would not leave the house after being asked by deputies and marshals surrounding the house, the CCSO SWAT team arrived and used tear gas, after which Slade crawled out of a vent on the side of the house.

Slade was taken to the Naples Jail, and a search found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, Alprazolam and a buprenorphine-naloxone film (meant to dissolve under the tongue) in his possession. He tested positive for Fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

