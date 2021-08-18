Search on for suspect who stole iPhone from North Fort Myers store

Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing an iPhone from a T-Mobile store.

The theft happened on Monday at the store located at 15201 N. Cleveland Avenue in North Fort Myers, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers said the suspect cut the security cable and removed an Apple iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,079.00, from the store display.

He then fled the store, with an unidentified individual, in a white Kia Optima.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News

