Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 18

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Alfredo Castineira (DOB 1/31/80) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for DUI (4th charge) and driving while license is permanently revoked.

The original charge stems from an incident where deputies were dispatched to a gas station for an unresponsive male who was passed out behind the wheel of his car… which was still turned on.

When they approached Castineira, they could immediately detect clear signs of impairment and slurred speech. When they attempted to perform field sobriety tests, Castineira refused and said “just take me to jail”…. Which they did.

As it turns out, he had three previous DUIs and also had his driver’s license suspended as a result of all those drunk driving arrests.

He ended up spending about a year and a half in the Department of Corrections for that latest arrest and was eventually placed on probation, which he violated in June.

To date, he has 11 bookings to his name. He is 5’8”, 190 pounds and was last known to be living in Northwest Cape Coral. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

Joseph Etherson (DOB 6/12/86) – wanted in Lee County on an order revoking pretrial supervision for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

Etherson got into a verbal argument with the female victim, which quickly escalated into physical violence. The pregnant woman said he shoved her into a wall, causing her to fall to the ground.

Once on the floor, he stood over her, smashing her face into the floor. He then held his foot on her head, while he kicked her in the back with the other foot. She managed to get away, but not without injuries.

Etherson was arrested shortly thereafter and spent only one day in jail. Last week, a judge rescinded that decision and determined that the best place for Etherson is a jail cell, which triggered a new warrant for his arrest.

To date, he has eight bookings for drugs, criminal mischief, DUI, burglary and theft. He is 6’3”, 170 pounds and was last known to be living in south Fort Myers.

Jesse McCleary (DOB 3/14/99) – wanted in Lee County for violation of probation for the possession of a controlled substance.

He has been on the run since January and although he is still believed to be in the area, he has chosen to not turn himself in. He’s has prior charges of grand theft, drugs and fraud – after renting a car that he never returned, racking up rental charges in excess of $2,500.

He’s also been caught red-handed with meth. He is 5’8”, 140 pounds and was last known to be living in South Fort Myers. And upon his arrest, he will be held without bond.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

