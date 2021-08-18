Less humidity and lower rain chances to end the week

Happy hump day, Southwest Florida!

Expect a slightly warmer afternoon than Tuesday. All of us will be in the 90s with some communities reaching the upper 90s.

Fred brought ample tropical moisture to our viewing area. This will make our feels like temperatures climb into the 100s during peak heating.

While our temperatures are warming up, expect slightly lower rain chances in comparison to Tuesday. Isolated storms will form around lunchtime. These will become scattered into the evening before weakening after sundown.

A pocket of dry air will push into Southwest Florida on Thursday and Friday. This will slightly lower our rain chances.

Boaters will be met with fantastic conditions, given you can dodge any thunderstorms.

Grace is now a category 1 hurricane and is forecasted to make a brief landfall in the Yucatán Peninsula. After weakening back to a tropical storm, the storm has restrengthened due to the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. For this weekend Grace will be making another landfall in Mexico.

Per the 5 PM advisory, Tropical Storm Henri has winds at 70 MPH and moving to the west at 9 MPH. Henri is expected to strengthen into a hurricane over the next day or two. Note the track, has shifted slightly west, possibly impacting New England early next week.

We are not expecting any additional named storms to form over the next five days. The next name on our 2021 naming list is Ida.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



