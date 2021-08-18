Nearly 800 Lee Health patients have died from COVID-19, including 5 on Tuesday

On Wednesday morning, Lee Health reported 86 new COVID-19 hospital admissions since Tuesday morning, and 57 COVID-19 discharges. This brings the current total of patients isolated for COVID-19 to 577.

Lee Health says 798 patients in their care have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5 on Tuesday.

577 COVID-19 patients isolated in Lee Health hospitals (inpatient).

Of these patients, 8 of them are children under the age of 18.

57 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators and 89 in the intensive care unit.

Currently, 60% of their ventilators and 7% of their ICU rooms are available for use.

The current census is at 95% of staffed operational bed capacity.

Lee Health strongly urges everyone in the community age 12 and over to get vaccinated.

Doing so provides significant protection against serious illness even if you are exposed to the coronavirus, Lee Health said.

Writer: WINK News

