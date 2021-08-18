Family says bear rummaging around community in Collier County

A family says a bear is terrorizing their neighborhood, and they are afraid to ride their bikes.

The family we spoke to says a bear has been seen near the Amberton Townhomes community in Collier County.

The family say the bear rummages through trash day and night. They want Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision to go out and see if more needs to be done.

Other neighbors say the animals deserve their space.

“There’s a lot of intrusion. There’s a lot of new places, and they are kind of lost,” Arodri Iguez said. “It makes me feel sad because it’s not fair for them.”

FWC says the bear population is growing. It says the main thing is to make sure bears don’t have a reason to spend time near people.

That includes removing feeders and picking ripe fruit off trees.

Writer: WINK News

