7 classrooms shut down in Lee County school district due to COVID-19

Seven classrooms have been shut down in the Lee County school district due to COVID-19.

One classroom is closed at each of the following schools: Pelican Elementary, North Fort Myers High School, Cypress Lake Middle School, and Trafalgar Elementary.

Three classrooms have closed at Villas Elementary.

A classroom at Mariner Middle School was also closed but that class reopened Wednesday.

The district says the students who are quarantining are now learning remotely from home through Google Classroom.

Reporter: WINK News



