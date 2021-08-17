Woman in vulgar rant video placed on administrative leave by Collier County Public Schools

WINK News first showed you the video Sunday of a woman launching into a profanity-laced rant in front of a mother and her sons. Now, we’ve learned more about the woman and why the Collier County Sheriff’s Office says what she did is not a crime.

The woman in the grey sedan was employed with Collier County Public Schools. But late Tuesday afternoon, CCPS put her on paid administrative leave while the district continues to investigate.

Other neighbors in Kings Lake say that the woman’s behavior has been going on for years.

Foul language was used during the rant as well as her middle finger. Doug Rankin says his mother lived next to the woman in the Kings Lake neighborhood for years.

“Spotlights on the house, verbal abuse,” Rankin said were just a few of the things his mom went through. And, it was not a good experience for his mom. “It was not pleasant for her. It was basically, well, it ended up killing her, so it was like hell.”

Rankin, along with other neighbors, say they knew right away who the woman behind the wheel of the Mercedes was. The woman was caught on camera hurling racial slurs at the mother and her children.

John Courtright lives in the neighborhood as well. “I can guarantee you that’s not the first mother and children she’s done that to. I’ve seen her do it to people. I’ve seen her yell at people, I don’t know how many times,” Courtright said.

Karen Bailey is another neighbor. “I had my 2-year-old grandson on the back of my bike coming from the lake path coming out over there. She comes out after me calling me ‘Lakewood trash,’ and I had no business being in their neighborhood, and ‘I was scum,'” Bailey said.

The mother who filmed the video on Saturday has since filed a report with Collier County Sheriff’s Office. The report quotes the woman shouting at the children as saying, “Sorry you are related to her because you are white trash.” But deputies say the rant is not a crime.

However, people living in the Kings Lake community want something to be done.

“We kind of hope that maybe, at this point, it will bring to a point where somebody will really do something. That something will happen,” Courtright said.

The neighbors in Kings Lake say they’ve asked their homeowners association to take action against the woman. We reached out to the King Lake HOA but have not received a response at this time.

WINK News also reached out to the woman in video multiple times for comment, but she did not call back.

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Drew Hill

