Tickets on sale for Culligan City of Palms Classic

Tickets are now on sale for the 48th Culligan City of Palms Classic.

The high school boys’ basketball tournament takes place Friday, Dec. 17 through Wednesday, Dec. 22 at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Now this year, tournament organizers are anticipating higher than average attendance making tickets available nearly two months earlier than usual.

Fans of the tournament have gone almost two years without seeing the top teams and players compete in the long-running event, according to a press release.

The tournament features top teams from across the U.S. and Canada, with at least six of the top teams and nearly 20 of the top players participating in the annual event.

MORE: Click here to see teams featured in the 2021 tournament

Several tickets option are available, including:

the Six-Day Preferred: cost $290, which offers nearly a 30% discount from the single-day price. Seating is in the first two rows, directly behind the team’s benches.

the Six-Day Reserved: cost $168, including the processing fee and seating in the remaining courtside seating (east and west sides of the arena)

VIP Parking: costs $65 for a parking pass in the lot closest to the arena

General admission tickets in sections 101-103, 111 and 113 cost $22 for days 1-4. They then increase to $27 for days 5 and 6.

Reserved tickets: A single ticket for days 1-4 is $32, including the processing fee. The price goes up to $37 for days 5 and 6.

How to purchase:

To purchase tickets, call the box office at 239-481-4849 or 1-800-440-7469, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, visit the Barbara B. Mann box office, or go to the City of Palm’s website.

Writer: WINK News

