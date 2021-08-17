Skeptics believe vaccine too experimental, but so is treatment used to fight COVID

Some people who do not want to get the COVID vaccine argue it’s because it’s under emergency use by the FDA.

But doctors want the public to keep one thing in mind. If you don’t get it and do get sick, the drugs you’ll be treated with are also under emergency use.

Every week, if not every day, doctors and nurses beg the unvaccinated to change their minds.

“When they arrive to our units … we can see the fear in their eyes,” said Heather Kingery, a nurse in the ICU.

Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and CEO of Lee Health, said patients are getting sicker.

“They’re getting sicker faster,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci defined sicker faster as needing oxygen sooner.

The lungs are failing faster.

Still, there are those who won’t get the vaccine because they believe it’s too experimental.

The COVID-19 vaccine is under emergency use to try to save the people now filling up SWFL’s hospitals.

“The treatments are widely adopted, yet the vaccine isn’t which doesn’t make a lot of sense to me, truthfully, because you’re, in the treatment replicating what the vaccine seeks to do in your body,” said Armando Llechu, chief office of hospital operations at Lee Health.

The vaccine helps your body produce antibodies to protect you against COVID.

Without a vaccine, you could get very sick, forcing doctors to use monoclonal antibody treatment to try to save you.

“The overwhelming evidence is that the vaccine is safe, and the virus is deadly. So, if you have to choose which bet you’re gonna make, make the bet with the vaccine,” Llechu said.

The experimental treatments work better for some than others, so that’s more reason to get the vaccine now.

Reporter: Sydney Persing



