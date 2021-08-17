Seasonal weather returns, despite three named storms encircling Florida

We are beginning to return to our seasonal summer weather pattern this week.



Highs Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday. Expect temperatures to reach the mid-to-lower 90s.



Tuesday’s heat will be back in full force. Heat index values will soar back into the triple digits this afternoon. It will feel close to 105 degrees during peak heating in Fort Myers.



Apart from a few weak coastal showers, we will get a break from the rain this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form in the afternoon and stick with us until sundown.

Things dry up on Wednesday and Thursday. This will drop our rain chances significantly. Otherwise, scattered rain chances will continue into the weekend.

Meanwhile in the tropics we’re tracking Grace & Henri.

On Monday, Tropical Storm Henri formed in the Atlantic near Bermuda. This will be a “fish storm” and likely not impact the United States in any way.



Meanwhile, Grace has strengthened into a tropical storm. Model guidance suggests that Grace will strike the Yucatan and Mexico as a hurricane later thsi



It is important to reiterate that NONE of these storms pose any threat to Southwest Florida. The next name on our 2021 storm naming list will be Ida.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



