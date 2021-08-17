Recall issued for Hostess hot dog, hamburger buns over Listeria and Salmonella concerns

A number of hamburger buns and hot dog buns sold by Hostess are being recalled due to concerns over Listeria and Salmonella contamination.

Hostess says they became aware of the potential contamination from its co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, and says that no illnesses have been reported.

The affected product has best-buy dates that run through September 30.

The company says no other Hostess products other than the hamburger and hot dog buns are affected.

If you’ve purchased the affected product, you’re urged to throw the product away or return it to where it was purchased for a full refund.

Hostess says the products were sold to distributors, convenience stories, and other retailers throughout the country.

Click here for a full list of UPC codes, best-by dates, and more information.

Author: KDKA-TV News Staff / CBS Local Pittsburgh

