NCH Healthcare System restricts visitations due to COVID-19 rise

The NCH Healthcare System is restricting hospital visitation at both the Baker Downtown Hospital and North Naples Hospital due to the spread of COVID.

The restrictions begin on Wednesday.

Visitations will be virtual in most department, except for compassionate care at the COVID unit and the Critical Care Unit.

Emergency department visitations will be virtual unless it is a parent of a minor.

Brookdale Rehabilitation and Behavioral Health (4SE) will also have virtual visitation.

At the BirthPlace & NICU, one visitor over the age of 18 will be allowed at a time.

In Pediatrics, parents and guardians over the age of 18 will also be allowed to visit.

Visitation plans are developed in consideration of patient, staff, and public safety, but also to meet the emotional and care needs of patients. NCH will continue to review the COVID positivity and inpatient numbers to determine visitation modifications.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know