Naples man found guilty of sex crimes against child

A 33-year-old Naples man was found guilty as charged of a sexual battery of a child under the age of 12 following a seven-day trial in Collier County.

According to the State Attorney’s Office of the 20th Judicial Circuit, Ever Alexander Gomez Alfaro will be sentenced on Sept. 17.

In 2018, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a child who had been sexually assaulted. Detectives met with the victim’s relatives who reported the crime.

Evidence was collected and Gomez Alfaro was arrested.

The child testified during Gomez Alfaro’s trial.

