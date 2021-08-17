Lee County Sheriff’s Office to expand narcotics unit in illegal drug crackdown

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno is expanding the sheriff’s office narcotics unit from two teams to three teams.

The new team will add more detectives to take on larger investigations that focus on the sale of heroin, methamphetamines, and fentanyl.

Marceno said this expansion is a warning to everyone selling or distributing illegal drugs in the county as they step up efforts to keep drugs off of the streets.

“If you sell poison in my county, leave,” Marceno said. “If you don’t, we will put you behind bars where you belong. The amazing residents of lee county will not be burdened by these criminals and their destructive behavior.”

State Attorney Amira Fox stood with the sheriff as he announced the expansion.

She and the sheriff say they will continue to investigate overdose deaths and charge dealers of deadly drugs with first-degree murder.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know