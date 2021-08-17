raiders fans
raiders fans Credit: 8 News NOW Las Vegas via MGN
CBS NEWS

First Team: Las Vegas Raiders to make fans prove they’ve been vaccinated

Published: August 17, 2021 1:25 PM EDT

Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds are asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday.

Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible by the new directive to require vaccines – and not masks. Starting at the Raiders’ September 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens, fans will be required to prove they’ve been vaccinated. Then, they won’t have to wear masks – the first policy of its kind in the NFL.

The team said it will use CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature to screen fans, according to CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV.

The Raiders said they’ll offer fans the option of getting vaccinated on-site at Allegiant Stadium prior to Raiders games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter, though, with a mask, KLAS says.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal explained that fans who have one of the two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be allowed to enter but will have to wear masks until they’re fully inoculated, two weeks after their second shots.

Fans from two to eleven years old, who aren’t eligible for the vaccine, can still attend games, but will have to wear a mask.

The Review-Journal reported that Raiders owner Mark Davis said fans who don’t want to be inoculated can roll over their tickets to next season or get a refund for the rest of this season’s games. One, against the Seattle Seahawks, has already been played, though it was an exhibition game.

Author: CBS NEWS
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media