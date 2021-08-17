Gov. Ron DeSantis (Credit: News Service Florida)
DeSantis proposes bonuses to recruit law officers

Published: August 17, 2021 11:22 PM EDT

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to ask the Legislature next year to provide $5,000 bonuses to help recruit law-enforcement officers to Florida. The bonuses are part of a package of proposals that DeSantis announced Tuesday at a Fraternal Order of Police conference in Indianapolis, according to the governor’s office.

State lawmakers could take up the issues during the legislative session that will start in January.

The bonus proposal would offer $5,000 payments to people who have not worked in the past as law-enforcement officers in Florida.

DeSantis also will propose additional scholarship aid for students in law-enforcement academies and offering free certification exams to law-enforcement officers moving to Florida, according to the governor’s office.

Author: News Service of Florida
