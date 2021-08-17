City of Cape Coral District 6 temporary vacancy applications being accepted

Due to District 6 Council Member Rick Williams’ resignation, District 6 applications will be accepted by the Cape Coral City Clerk’s Office beginning August 17, to fill the temporary Council vacancy. City Council plans to appoint a qualified candidate to fulfill this vacancy.

Documents to be collected by City Clerk:

Original signed application Copy of your voter registration card

Requirements include:

Applicant resides in District 6

Registered Elector – An applicant for City Council District 6 appointment must be a registered elector of the City.

Permanent Resident – An applicant for City Council District 6 appointment must be a permanent resident of the City.

Residence Requirement – Applicants who have been continuous full time residents of the City for the entire calendar year immediately preceding their qualification for office shall be eligible.

A Statement of Financial interest is required.

Please contact the City Clerk for an application or if you have any questions at 1-239-574-0411.

The deadline to receive applications is Friday, August 27, at 4:30 p.m.

For application requirements or more information, please visit http://www.capecoral.net/department/clerk/city_elections.php.

Click to access blank%20APPLICATION%20-%20District%206%20vacancy.pdf

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know