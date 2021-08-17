Cape Coral police are searching for the female and male suspects shown in the image above. The two suspects are accused of an occupied home burglary that took place in the city around 6 p.m. Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: Cape Coral Police Department.
Cape Coral police search for 2 suspects accused of home burglary

Published: August 17, 2021 4:06 PM EDT

Cape Coral Police Department is searching for two suspects of a home burglary that took place earlier in August.

According to CCPD’s tweet, Aug. 6, a male and female are accused of burglarizing a home around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard S. Police say people were home during the burglary.

The police tweet does not share if people who were home encountered the suspected burglars, and there is no information about anything that might have been stolen from the home.

Anyone with information can call CCPD at 239-574-3223 using case reference number 21-017685.

