Cape Coral police search for 2 suspects accused of home burglary

Cape Coral Police Department is searching for two suspects of a home burglary that took place earlier in August.

According to CCPD’s tweet, Aug. 6, a male and female are accused of burglarizing a home around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Santa Barbara Boulevard S. Police say people were home during the burglary.

The police tweet does not share if people who were home encountered the suspected burglars, and there is no information about anything that might have been stolen from the home.

Anyone with information can call CCPD at 239-574-3223 using case reference number 21-017685.

CCPD is looking for your help in identifying this male & female. They are suspects in an occupied burglary of a residence at the 2700 block of Santa Barbara Blvd. S. on 8-6-21 at approx. 6:00pm. Anyone with any info. is asked to call the CCPD at 239-574-3223. Ref. CR# 21-017685. pic.twitter.com/lY0YasCAsb — Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) August 17, 2021

Writer: WINK News

