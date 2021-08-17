Abused dog continues to fight for her life in ICU

A dog is fighting for her life in the ICU after she was found starved and weak in Lehigh Acres. A rescue volunteer at a shelter says this is the worst abuse case they’ve ever seen.

A good Samaritan found a dog wandering near Eisenhower Boulevard in Lehigh Acres alone, starving and clinging to life.

When she was taken to the veterinarian, it was discovered that she was infected with hookworm and hardly able to stand. Michelle Holsinger has been working to save dogs for the past 10 years.

“When I tell you when I saw her, like, you can’t help but cry, like, the pictures are bad and she looks bad, but seeing her in person is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” said Holsinger.

At Mutty Paws Rescue, they named the dog “Khaleesi” as a nod to the petite yet fierce Game of Thrones character. Holsinger said that what happened to the two-year-old pup was a crime.

“The entire process this dog has only wanted our love and attention, she wants to put her head on your lap at all times. She just wants you to hold her,” Holsinger said. “And the second you go to walk away, she just looks at you with her eyes. And it’s like, ‘come back.'”

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. “Call the authorities, call animal control, call the appropriate people, don’t turn a blind eye to something that could mean life or death,” she said.

Khaleesi is in intensive care and is currently receiving blood transfusions. Holsinger says it’s toucha nd go, for now. But thanks to the good Samaritan who found her, Khaleesi does have a fighting chance.

If you know who hurt the dog, there’s a $1750 dollar reward for information about that person.

LCSO says a case like this is what established the Animal Cruelty Task Force. This investigation is ongoing.

If you would like to donate to Khaleesi’s medical care fund and follow her story, you can do so on the nonprofit’s Facebook page.

Reporter: Taylor Wirtz

Writer: Drew Hill

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know