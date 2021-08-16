SWFL chef-restaurateur dies after battling COVID-19

The Southwest Florida community is saying goodbye to a beloved chef and restaurateur.

Nevermind Awesome Bar & Eatery in Cape Coral confirmed Monday owner Shannon Yates has died. He had recently contracted the coronavirus. Yates’ vaccination status was not confirmed.

“He passed peacefully today at 3:39 p.m. while under the remarkable care of the Cape Coral Hospital medical team,” the restaurant/bar shared in a Facebook post. “Our family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this difficult time.”

People we spoke to respected the impact Yates had in the community and respected him for the person he was.

Many people reacted to Yates’ death on social media, saying how he brought people together and how big a heart he had.

WINK News covered stories Yates hosted in the past, including “Police Appreciate Day.”

Yates loved his community, and Shelly Walton, the owner of Back Streets Sports Bar, will remember him for that.

“He has a huge heart. He would do anything for anybody, and that’s the thing that everybody will remember about him,” Walton said. “We are going to miss you Shannon, and I hope everybody keeps that place going in remembrance because I know he would want to see that.”

Other businesses are remembering him as well. Nice Guys Pizza posted on social media that Yates put Cape Coral on the map with the opening of Nevermind and helped them work with others in the industry. The pizza bar added he was always there with advice, connections or a spirited pep talk.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

