Shots fired in Naples parking lot, at least one bystander vehicle hit

Naples Police officers search for suspects accused of shooting from vehicles in Naples Sunday night.

The incident happened outside a business, just after 10:30 p.m. at 4233 9th Street North.

A person called 911 and reported the shooting was involving occupants of a white car and a black car.

Once an officer arrived on the scene, he found shell casings in the parking lot. He also saw two vehicles in the parking lot, one being described as “dark” in color and the other was a white sedan.

A witness said he heard around four shots but said he was unsure of which vehicle the shots were fired from.

Another witness said the dark vehicle was in the parking lot first and the white car joined shortly after. He also said there were at least three men standing outside.

The officer on the scene said they had visuals on the vehicles but eventually lost them.

Police dispatch says they received an additional call just minutes after the first one from a reporter saying that someone shot into his vehicle.

If you have information on the shooting, you can submit an online tip here at or call Naples Police Department at (239)252-9300.

Writer: Drew Hill

