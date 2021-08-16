Lehigh Acres man faces aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer charge

A Lehigh Acres man is facing a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after pointing a pistol at deputies with the intention of initiating suicide by cop.

On Saturday, August 15 just before 7 p.m. Lee County deputies responded to a home in the 2400 Block of Venice Avenue in Lehigh Acres for a disturbance.

Deputies were able to quickly find the suspect, Anthony Gillam 49, at the home.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the home a second time after a male called 911, asked for police, and hung up.

Deputies found Gillam standing in the road outside of the home. When they approached him, Gillam moved away and pulled a pistol out of the waistband of his pants.

Deputies immediately ordered him to drop the gun. When Gillam refused, force was used in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Gillam continued to ignore orders to comply and pointed his pistol at deputies.

One round was fired from a deputy’s weapon but it missed the suspect.

He continued resisting, and less lethal force was used again in order to take Gillam into custody. Gillam was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

All deputies on scene were unharmed. A deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for all deputy-involved shootings.

Gillam could face charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting without violence. He has an extensive history of violent crimes, including a conviction for second-degree murder.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know