Lee County deputy dies of COVID-19 complications

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Monday that a deputy has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Lee County Deputy First Class Steven Mazzotta has died. Mazzotta joined LCSO in 2003. He was a part of the sheriff’s office’s corrections bureau and dedicated 18 years to it.

His nephew, Sergeant Fortunato “Fred” Mazzotta, is also employed with the sheriff’s office as part of the Central Investigations Division.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office wants you to keep Mazzotta’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

Sheriff Marceno says that funeral arrangements are coming and will be planned with the family.

