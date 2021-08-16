Fort Lauderdale man found not guilty in deadly 2018 Glades County crash

A Fort Lauderdale man has been found not guilty after being arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter in the aftermath of a 2018 crash.

Craig Kingsley Colton, 51, was found not guilty by a jury trial in the 20th Judicial Circuit Court in Glades County. His defense argued that the road he crashed on provided unsafe driving conditions.

Colton, who was represented by Eric Schwartzreich, Anthony Bruno and Sheila Zelnoor, was involved in a motorcycle convoy in which multiple motorcycles lost control making a turn on Reservation Road in Glades County. His passenger, Nicole Hobin, 43, also of Fort Lauderdale, was killed in the crash.

Reporter: Peter Fleischer



