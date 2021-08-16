Army veteran frustrated with American exit of Afghanistan, worried for friend

Concerns are growing for U.S. citizens and allies still in Afghanistan amid the exit from the country. The Pentagon is sending 1,000 more troops to help with the evacuation, and the president is warning the Taliban against attacking U.S. personnel.

President Joe Biden gave and address Monday and shared why he didn’t evacuate U.S. Allies sooner.

“Some of the Afghans did not want to leave early, still hopeful for their country,” Biden said during an address. “And the Afghan government discouraged us from organizing a mass exodus to avoid triggering, as they said, a ‘crisis of confidence.'”

We spoke to a U.S. Army veteran who is frustrated and trying to help his friend get out of Afghanistan.

“It’s like seeing a 20-year train … crash,” veteran Jeff Trammell told WINK News.

Trammell was an infantry officer with the Army. He served two tours in Afghanistan. Trammell is concerned for American workers and interpreters desperately trying to leave.

“We knew this was going to happen for a while. We’ve known it across several administrations,” Trammell said. “The idea that there was no plan in place to get these people out is ridiculous.”

One of those people is Najeeb Rahimi, an interpreter who worked alongside Trammell during one of his tours. Trammell has been trying to bring him to the United States for 11 years, writing letters of recommendation and filling out the forms.

Now, Trammell is reaching out to people on Twitter for updates.

“That’s not a process. It’s a prayer and a hope,” Trammell explained. “These interpreters and people who worked for us are now being left to die in that country after we were sent to protect them.”

Trammell fears the worst for Rahimi, his wife, and their three daughters, and he won’t stop until they are safe. He told us he hasn’t received any updates from Rahimi. He said interpreters like Rahimi saved American lives, and that’s why he hopes all the interpreters can leave the country safely.

“He was a very good interpreter and friend, and the thought of him being killed or what’s going to happen to his family is very upsetting,” Trammell said.

Reporter: Zach Oliveri

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

