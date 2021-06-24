Massive response to partial building collapse in South Florida

Dozens of fire-rescue units are at the scene of a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida, near Miami Beach. Much of the structure crumbled into a huge pile of rubble early Thursday.

At least nine people were taken to hospitals. There was no word on their condition.

CBS Miami says rescues of trapped residents are underway. Some may be stuck in the rubble, the station says, adding that firefighters are using truck-mounted ladders to reach people trapped on balconies.

It was a high-rise condominium building called Champlain Towers South, CBS Miami reports.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that it had more than 80 units there along with units from municipal fire departments. Miami Beach Police tweeted that “multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade” were assisting.

Florida Power & Light says it cut electricity to about 400 customers in the vicinity.

A man who was evacuated from a nearby hotel said, “The building – one of these huge buildings – gone! … The building – it’s gone. … The whole building’s gone. … Oh my gosh. This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

A man who lives in a building next door told the station that at one point, the building shook and he thought it was a storm — but when he looked outside — he didn’t see anything.

A tourist who was evacuated from a hotel near the collapsed building tweeted video of the aftermath:

Looks to be a little more than “partial” pic.twitter.com/WR5sHzog67 — JC Groves (@JCGroves) June 24, 2021

CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV reports that the collapse’s remnants were still being felt — hours later:

Police tell us the foundation of Champlain Towers South is still shaking from the partial building collapse. Firefighters are working on getting everyone out of the condo building. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/590Bo4tlp3 — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) June 24, 2021

On the scene in Surfside, FL where a massive search and rescue operation is underway after a partial building collapse — we’ll have the latest on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/L7sA8w4Ffl — Manuel Bojorquez (@BojorquezCBS) June 24, 2021

From @cbs4ted‘s point of view: Falling debris making this a difficult & dangerous situation for those search & rescue teams. pic.twitter.com/hZDrbcrPpT — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 24, 2021

From @BrookeShaferTV‘s vantage point: firefighters are cutting pieces of balconies, rescuing people, floor by floor. pic.twitter.com/w1B6CJGUNP — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) June 24, 2021

“A really big rumble”

One man had got word of the partial collapse in dramatic fashion.

He told CBS Miami he “was walking with my brothers, we were walking our dog in the neighborhood, and basically we heard a really big rumble and we thought it was a motorcycle, you know, and we turned around and saw a cloud of dust just coming our way.

“We were like — ‘What is going on?'” the man said. “We went rushing toward it with shirts over our faces and the security guard came out and we were, like, ‘What happened?’ and she said the building collapsed.”

Author: Brian Dakss / CBS

