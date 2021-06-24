SURFSIDE (CBS)

Massive response to partial building collapse in South Florida

Published: June 24, 2021 4:52 AM EDT
Updated: June 24, 2021 7:34 AM EDT

Dozens of fire-rescue units are at the scene of a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida, near Miami Beach. Much of the structure crumbled into a huge pile of rubble early Thursday.

At least nine people were taken to hospitals. There was no word on their condition.

CBS Miami says rescues of trapped residents are underway. Some may be stuck in the rubble, the station says, adding that firefighters are using truck-mounted ladders to reach people trapped on balconies.

It was a high-rise condominium building called Champlain Towers South, CBS Miami reports.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue tweeted that it had more than 80 units there along with units from municipal fire departments. Miami Beach Police tweeted that “multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade” were assisting.

Florida Power & Light says it cut electricity to about 400 customers in the vicinity.

A man who was evacuated from a nearby hotel said, “The building – one of these huge buildings – gone! … The building – it’s gone. … The whole building’s gone. … Oh my gosh. This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Building collapse in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021. Credit: Miami Beach Police Twitter

A man who lives in a building next door told the station that at one point, the building shook and he thought it was a storm — but when he looked outside — he didn’t see anything.

A tourist who was evacuated from a hotel near the collapsed building tweeted video of the aftermath:

CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV reports that the collapse’s remnants were still being felt — hours later:

Firefighters racing to rescue residents

CBS News’ Manny Bojorquez is at the scene:

Rescuers encountering trouble

Firefighters trying to reach trapped residents were in a precarious situation themselves, CBS Miami reports:

“A really big rumble”

One man had got word of the partial collapse in dramatic fashion.

He told CBS Miami he “was walking with my brothers, we were walking our dog in the neighborhood, and basically we heard a really big rumble and we thought it was a motorcycle, you know, and we turned around and saw a cloud of dust just coming our way.

“We were like — ‘What is going on?'” the man said. “We went rushing toward it with shirts over our faces and the security guard came out and we were, like, ‘What happened?’ and she said the building collapsed.”

Scene of partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida, just north of Miami Beach, is seen from a distance early on June 24, 2021. Credit: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue
