DAYTONA BEACH

Manhunt underway for suspected shooter of Daytona Beach police officer

Published: June 24, 2021 5:56 AM EDT
Updated: June 24, 2021 6:25 AM EDT

A manhunt is underway in Volusia County after a Daytona Beach police officer was shot in the head.

Police have named 29-year-old Othal Wallace shot the officer Wednesday night. Body camera video from moments before seems to show Wallace. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young says his officer was investigating a suspicious incident when the officer approached Wallace in the car. Wallace got out while the officer repeatedly told him to sit down. The two then struggled before a shot was heard and the officer fell to the ground.

500 officers and deputies in Volusia County are looking for a 2016 Honda HRV with a California license plate.

A CBS affiliate reporter says the officer is now out of surgery but still in critical condition and fighting for his life. A $100,000 reward has been put up for information leading to Wallace’s arrest.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2021 WINK Digital Media