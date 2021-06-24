Cape Coral man, 75, faces multiple charges related to child porn

A 75-year-old Cape Coral man was arrested Wednesday on 19 counts related to child porn.

Gordon Lloyd Shaffer faces seven counts of transmitting child porn and 12 counts of possession of child porn.

Cape Coral police received a tip regarding child porn being uploaded via the WhatsApp chat application. The investigation led them to Shaffer.

He is being held at the Lee County Jail on $53,000 bail.

Writer: WINK News

