A new disturbance has formed in the Atlantic

Good Thursday morning, Southwest Florida!

Hot and humid conditions are in the forecast today. Thankfully, we scale back yesterday’s heat and humidity just a little bit.



For that reason, most of us will only see “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s today.

Expect another round of scattered thunderstorms to form this afternoon and bring on and off rain chances into the early overnight hours.



We hold onto those rain chances into tomorrow before slightly dropping them into this upcoming weekend.



For the boaters reading this, today’s wave heights will be on the small side (1-2 feet). This will only make for light chop today (given you can dodge those storms).

The tropics are showing more signs of life today. We have two areas we are monitoring carefully.

First, we still have a disturbance in the south-central Atlantic with a low (10%) chance of forming over the next 5 days. The latest trends have this area becoming disorganized as it encounters increasing shear near the Windward Islands.

Meanwhile, there is now a large area off the coast of Africa that has a medium (40%) chance of producing a cyclone within the next 5 days. Unlike the other disturbance, our models are favoring this tropical wave to produce a tropical depression by next week. This currently poses no *immediate* threat to Southwest Florida. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more details become available.



The next name on our 2021 storm naming list would be Danny.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know