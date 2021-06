Second child tax credit portal now open

To help you make ends meet, a second child tax credit portal is now open.

It lets you verify eligibility or opt out of getting the payment, if that’s your choice. There is also a calculator to let you determine how much money you are eligible to get.

The first tax credit payment is coming July 15. You should have gotten a letter from the IRS already.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

