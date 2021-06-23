Research task force looks at more anti-algae methods

The blue-green algae task force is looking for new approaches to battle the blooms, and will talk on Wednesday about the efforts to use hydrogen peroxide as well as ultrasonic waves in another location.

First, the task force wants to see how the technology that is already in place has performed, so we’ll see some of the results Wednesday, before conversation is advanced on new technologies that could help in this fight. Those new methods could be along one of three routes: mechanical, chemical or biological.

At the Franklin Lock, the state has mainly been providing algaecide, strictly chemical methods. But the task force is also looking to hit the ground running again. It hasn’t met in person since last November; everything has been virtual. On top of that, it has a new chief science officer, Mark Raines.

Other members, like Dr. Mike Parsons of Florida Gulf Coast University, know that it is definitely time to meet again.

“I think it’s really just saying, are we doing a good job trying to get the technologies for nutrient reduction?” Parsons said. “And algae control and removal? Or should we try to… are there things that we can do better to improve this program? So I see it as being a pretty open discussion.”

The state has already put around $15 million toward these efforts. The meeting is open to the public and starts at 10 a.m.

Reporter: Michael Hudak

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

