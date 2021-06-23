Missing 17-year-old Naples girl found safe

Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday 17-year-old Sofia Treissa of Naples was found safe after she was considering missing and endangered June 11.

According to the CCSO Facebook post, Sofia is safe, and human trafficking was not an aspect involved in her case.

When Sofia’s mom tried to make contact with her the night she went missing, she tracked her daughter’s phone to an unknown home in the Orangetree area of Collier County. No one answered the door when her mother knocked, and that is when Sofia’s mom got the sheriff’s office involved.

According to a previous CCSO report, deputies found a family member of the homeowner and discovered the girl’s phone on a bed, which looked as if it had been slept in.

Investigators reached out to Sofia’s friend, who she was supposed to be with the night she went missing, but according to the report, the girl claimed she did not pick Sofia up that night.

“We know that there was a lot of interest in Sofia’s whereabouts, and due to the personal nature of the circumstances, we will not be discussing the details of this case on social media and hope everyone can respect Sofia and her family. The important thing is she is safe and has been located,” CCSO shared in its social media post Wednesday.

Writer: WINK News

