FPL looking to raise is rates, seeks approval

You may soon have to turn up your thermostat and use your utilities less, because Florida Power and Light is asking for a pay increase. But for that to happen, the Florida Public Service Commission must approve it, so your feedback is wanted.

Those looking to give their opinion can attend one of the many FPSC service hearings. There are still time slots available running through next Friday, July 2. Customers are encouraged to speak directly to the FPSC about FPL’s service.

This is the midway point in FPL’s process to raise its rates. The utility company is looking to raise your rates gradually over the next four years, which means you would eventually be paying an extra $18 per month. Next year alone, you can expect to pay and extra $10.5 per month. The next step would be a technical hearing before the FPSC in August, which functions as a normal court case with witnesses and testimony.

Since FPL is a highly regulated utility here, all aspects of this process will go through the FPSC. If the plan to raise rates is approved, it would take effect in January 2022.

“Everything that we do here at FPL is finding cost-effective solutions for our customers that are also better for the environment,” said FPL spokesman Jack Eble. “We want to hear what our customers have to say. We’re always striving to be better, and their input matters. So we encourage our customers to provide any input they would like to as part of this process.”

Service hearings are just one way for customers to provide comments. You may also call the commission’s Office of Consumer Assistance and Outreach, or send them an email or letter. FPSC has a Q&A page regarding this case.

