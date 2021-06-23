Collier Capital Club to host job fair Thursday in Naples

Employers in medical, caregiving, food and beverage, administration, I.T., consulting and other fields will be represented Thursday during an in-person job fair 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. hosted at Collier Capital Club in the Wilson Professional Center, 3200 Bailey Lane, Suite 275, Naples.

HR Collier will be providing free resume reviews during the event.

Job seekers can send resumes ahead of the event to [email protected] and they will be forwarded to presenting employers.

Employers can reserve offices and conference rooms to conduct Interviews and showcase their company to job seekers.

The job fair will be followed by a Collier Capital Club networking event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with beverages and hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are required to attend the evening event by clicking here.

