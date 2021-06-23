Cape Coral attorney’s assistant who spent elderly client’s money sentenced to 16 months

A Cape Coral woman will spend 16 months in prison for misusing the credit card of a person who trusted her to handle her expenses.

Kristin Nicole Jordan, 40, was convicted Tuesday of the exploitation of an elderly person. Restitution was made to the family of the victim, who passed away in May.

The case dates back to 2019 when Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators learned the victim’s credit card had been used for $42,276 in fraudulent charges.

The eight-month investigation led to Jordan, who used the card to make purchases dating back to 2017. She was employed as an assistant to a trust attorney at Musial Law Firm, which according to its website, handles health care and long-term planning for the elderly.

Records show Jordan purchased numerous different things that included paying off Comcast bills, buying groceries, shopping at Amazon, Victoria’s Secret, Nike and several other retail stores.

Investigators said the victim found out Jordan was using her money to pay for all of the above, including dinners, car payments, trips, cell phone bills and school payments. The victim reported she believed numerous transactions from her bank account were fraudulent.

Investigators said the victim eventually became suspicious of Jordan herself. WINK News spoke with Jordan shortly after her arrest and she denied the charge, saying it wasn’t true.

The law firm told investigators they fired Jordan in May 2019.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know