Active weather pattern begins with today’s storms

Happy Hump Day! Our rain chances are on the rise today, as scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will persist throughout the day and night.

These will likely stay below severe limits with the strongest of these storms bringing gusty winds and lightning.

We will shave off a few degrees from yesterday’s highs as all of us barely climb back into the 90s.

The impact of our humidity will also take a step back today. Many of us will only feel like we are in the upper 90s this afternoon, with a few of us still experiencing triple digit heat.

Today marks the start of an active weather pattern that will see us maintain scattered rain chances each and every day this week/weekend.

The tropics are behaving at this point in time. We are currently monitoring one disturbance in the Atlantic that has a 10% chance of development over the next five days.



The next name on our 2021 storm naming list would be Danny.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know