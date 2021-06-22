Virtual public hearings being held on student loan forgiveness

These hearings will help shape rules around the future of student loans. President Joe Biden has already canceled $3 billion in student loans, and now lawmakers want to hear from you.

The next hearings are Wednesday and Thursday. They are to get feedback before any concrete decisions and rule changes are made, but don’t expect any changes before 2022.

If you would like to make comments at the public hearings, you must register by sending an email message to [email protected] prior to noon Wednesday.

Writer: Joey Pellegrino

