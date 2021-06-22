Suspect accused of faking documents to get driver’s licenses in North Naples

Fake documents helped a man become a fake Floridian with a real driver’s license in Southwest Florida. It’s not the first time something like this has happened in the region or at the same DMV.

Monday, Florida Highway Patrol Omaid Sultani, 23, was arrested after investigators say he tried to get two Florida IDs at the DMV on Orange Blossom Drive in North Naples.

Investigators say Sultani is among others accused of using addresses in Collier County to establish Florida residency — all at the same DMV in North Naples.

Investigators arrested three people in April for using fake addresses and documents to get licenses. Safety specialists say it might cause a red flag for the federal government to take a look into the case.

“I would be extremely upset, extremely,” Tommy Piber said.

No one wants their address used on fake documents for criminals to create fraudulent drivers’ licenses.

“Seems like it would be hard,” Piber said. “They ask for all that proof to get a driver’s license.”

Rich Kolko, WINK News Safety & Security Specialist, says it happens.

“It’s concerning. It’s a tactic that has been used by people in the past,” Kolko said. “People have used fake drivers licenses simply for benefits, maybe getting people illegally into the country or to attend schools

According to the arrest report, in December 2020, Sultani got a license at the DMV on Orange Blossom. He showed insurance and bank documents with an address in the Milano Lakes community to prove residency.

Five months later, Sultani was caught getting another license, and that’s when deputies learned the address was not his.

“It’s likely the feds would want to take a look at this,” Kolko said.

Kolko says we have seen what getting fake licenses can lead too.

“At the end of the day what happened back in 2001 when a lot of the terrorists attacked the United States in 9/11, they did exactly the same thing,” Kolko said. “Went and got somebody’s fake driver’s license, developed fake paperwork.”

The most recent permanent address in the arrest report for Sultani was an apartment complex in Manassas, Virginia. He was born in Afghanistan.

According to the arrest report, Sultani swore all of the information he gave was true and correct. Because it wasn’t, he faces charges of perjury along with fraud.

Sultani remains in custody at Collier County jail.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

