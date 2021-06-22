Police are searching for this man they say attempted to assault a woman at an intersection. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)
Police searching for suspect in attempted assault near downtown Fort Myers

Authorities are asking the public to help identify a man who attempted to assault a woman who was sitting in her vehicle waiting for a light to change at Fowler and Second Street.

The incident happened at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Police are searching for the man in the tank top. Police say the man they say attempted to assault a woman at an intersection. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)

The two individuals in the photos were photographed in downtown Fort Myers  and then drove out of the downtown area in a 4-door, possibly Ford, black hatchback vehicle.

When they drove out of downtown the man in the blue tank top and hat exited the vehicle and attempted to aggressively assault a woman in her vehicle, police said, adding that others in the intersection witnessed it but no one stopped.

Tips or witnesses are asked to call the Fort Myers Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-780-8477.

Police are searching for this vehicle in connection with an attempted assault near downtown Fort Myers on Monday. (CREDIT: Fort Myers Police Department)
