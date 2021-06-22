Police respond to deadly crash on Winkler Ave in Fort Myers

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a deadly crash on Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers Tuesday.

According to FMPD, an individual involved in the crash was pronounced dead after they were rushed to the hospital to treat injuries due to the crash.

Police continue to work the scene in westbound lanes of Winkler Ave, just east of Veronica S Shoemaker Boulevard.

There is a roadblock on westbound Winkler. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

🚨 Westbound lanes of Winkler will be shut down just East of Veronica Shormaker. All traffic being diverted. The road will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time for a traffic investigation. pic.twitter.com/wAWBeW0QwJ — Fort Myers Police (@fortmyerspolice) June 22, 2021

There is no further information at this time.

Writer: WINK News

