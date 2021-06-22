Police respond to a deadly crash on Winkler Avenue just east of Veronica S Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Credit: WINK News.
FORT MYERS

Police respond to deadly crash on Winkler Ave in Fort Myers

Published: June 22, 2021 5:57 PM EDT

Fort Myers Police Department is responding to a deadly crash on Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers Tuesday.

According to FMPD, an individual involved in the crash was pronounced dead after they were rushed to the hospital to treat injuries due to the crash.

Police continue to work the scene in westbound lanes of Winkler Ave, just east of Veronica S Shoemaker Boulevard.

There is a roadblock on westbound Winkler. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

There is no further information at this time.

