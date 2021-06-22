North Fort Myers woman arrested in road rage incident

A North Fort Myers woman was arrested late Monday after pulling a handgun on another driver.

Lexxus Luene Beach Turpin, 21, is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief.

Lee County deputies responded Monday to the RaceTrac on North Cleveland Avenue after the victim said Turpin threatened them with a handgun when they didn’t allow her to merge into a traffic lane.

Deputies said that after that initial incident, Turpin approached the victim’s vehicle in a parking lot a half-mile away on Stillwater Court in North Fort Myers and began kicking the door and pointing a handgun at the vehicle. The victim left the scene.

Turpin was later found and arrested. She’s in the Lee County Jail. Bail has not been set.

Writer: WINK News

