Fort Myers man pleads guilty to setting fire at Planned Parenthood building

A Fort Myers man pleaded guilty Monday to setting a fire at a Planned Parenthood last year.

A judge ordered Everett Thomas Little, 31, to spend nearly a year in the Lee County Jail, but he’ll receive credit for time served. He was first arrested Oct. 14, four days after the crime.

Little threw two burning glass bottles full of gas against the Planned Parenthood building on Daniels Parkway. Damage to the building was not extensive, but there were burn marks left on a wall.

Once he’s out of jail, Little must serve 84 months of probation and complete 200 hours of community service. He must also stay away from all Planned Parenthood locations.

Little pleaded guilty on charges of 2nd-degree arson, using an incendiary device, and criminal mischief with property damage.

