Families upset with how Naples cemetery maintained

Families who chose a beautiful final resting place for their loved ones returned to find the North Naples property looking run down.

There are weeds and patches of sand at Naples Memorial Gardens, a place meant to be peaceful and for people to remember and honor their loved ones.

The business knows some family members aren’t happy with the lack of upkeep around their loved one’s graves, but they’re working on a solution and ask for patience.

Lush green grass and a serene atmosphere greet you at the front of the cemetery, but if you drive toward the back, you’ll see what these families are upset about.

“Well, I don’t think there’s any grass left. To me, it looks like weeds that they’re not even mowing and sand,” said Carol Sissman.

“I mean, I just think it’s really sad for people with loved ones to come here and think this is their loved one’s final resting place,” said Mary Bates.

Their brother David is resting in the cemetery.

“To me, it’s just kind of disgraceful. And it wouldn’t be so bad, but it’s been going on a really long time,” Sissman said.

In fact, we first told you about the run-down conditions in February.

Naples Memorial Gardens acknowledges the problem, saying, “We realize that some sections of the cemetery have not met our own standards, so we fully understand the frustration of some client families. We have been working diligently to improve conditions in the park.”

One of those improvements is a newly finished system to make sure the underground wells work correctly. They’re also working on an irrigation system upgrade, which will include fertilization, ant control, and allow for watering all around the cemetery.

Michael Stacey of North Carolina is pleased to hear about the upgrade. Most of his family is buried there and he also plans to make the Gardens his final resting place.

“It’s a lovely place. They are doing the best they can and it’s only going to get better obviously if they irrigate.”

As for exactly when family members might see improvements, Naples Memorial Gardens can’t exactly say, calling the work on the irrigation system an extensive ongoing project.

Statement from Naples Memorial Gardens:

It is always our goal to provide families with a peaceful and serene environment for visitation and remembrance, and we realize that some sections of the cemetery have not met our own standards, so we fully understand the frustration of some client families. We have been working diligently to improve conditions in the park, including installing an automatic tracking system to assure our underground wells are operating efficiently and keeping up with the watering needs. During June, we are completing an irrigation system upgrade, which will include inline iron control, fertilization and ant control and allow for water in all sections of the park. Please note that this is an extensive, ongoing project. We appreciate the patience of our client families as we work to diligently to make all of Naples Memorial Gardens the calm, tranquil park it is intended to be.

Reporter: Rachel Cox-Rosen

Writer: Jackie Winchester

