Drunk driver crashes into Cape Coral home, takes off

A Cape Coral family is unable to return to their home right now after a drunk driver crashed through their wall and took off.

The family who lives in the home off Cultural Park Boulevard spoke to WINK News.

Carlos Sanchez only used a few words to describe how it feels looking at his home now. Few words were all he needed. “It’s very, very— it’s difficult.”

It’s difficult to know that he can’t go home. It’s difficult for him to see his garage being boarded up and to know that his car is totaled.

Inside the home, Sanchez says, the damage is much worse.

Early Saturday, Sanchez and his family were sleeping when, all of a sudden, they heard a loud bang. “Like an explosion. We did not know what had happened and when we looked out of the room, there was the whole kitchen, the refrigerator was mounted on the counter and that was something very crazy that happened.”

The Cape Coral Police Department said Gil Guajardo was driving drunk when he crashed. First, he hit the Sanchez’s cars, then he went through the garage door, and finally, he crashed into the wall of the house.

“We ran from the back, our neighbor helped us, and well, the police arrived immediately,” Sanchez said.

Guarajado tried to run but left his car and shoes behind. He didn’t get far because CCPD found him on a nearby street.

“Thankfully, something like this is not very common,” said MCpl. Phil Mullen with CCPD. “When it does happen it’s usually a little more minor than that. Inspectors having to move people out of the buildings, that’s pretty rare but it does happen.”

In fact, this is the second time in two months that a drunk driver has slammed into a home in Cape Coral.

The Sanchez family says they haven’t been back to the home to retrieve their clothes and are living in a temporary home until the house is repaired.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Drew Hill

