DeSantis to hold press conference in Fort Myers

Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Fort Myers.

He’s expected to talk about the state’s Civics and Debate Initiative, which works “to elevate civic knowledge, skills and disposition for middle and high school students through speech and debate.”

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at Three Oaks Middle School.

