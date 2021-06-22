Another scorcher in store for Southwest Florida

Good Tuesday morning, Southwest Florida. Another hot and humid day is in the forecast!



Today will get a few degrees warmer than yesterday as highs return to the 90s.

Our brutal humidity can be felt the moment you walk out the door. When it is taken into account, today’s high temperatures are going to feel like we are in the triple digits again!



Unlike yesterday, rain chances will be on the low-end today.

Expect spotty showers and storms to form across our viewing area early this afternoon. Many of us will stay dry.



Meanwhile, boating conditions look nice for today (given you can dodge those storms).



There are two updates to speak on in the Atlantic. We are now only tracking the Remnants of Claudette. The former tropical storm should continue out to sea and pose no additional threat to the United States.



Otherwise, the disturbance we began tracking yesterday in the Central Atlantic now has a 30% chance of formation within the next five days.



Our next named storm on the 2021 naming list would be Danny.

Reporter: Nash Rhodes



Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know